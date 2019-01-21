Humble Bundle Launches Winter Gaming Sale

Humble Bundle Winter Sale

The Humble Bundle website has proven to be a very popular online gaming store. Regularly offering promotions with a portion of the money going towards charity, it’s often been a great place to grab a gaming bargain while also doing a little bit to help the world. With the launch of their Winter Sale, however, there are some pretty big savings on some quite notable franchises!

Gaming Sales!

There are, of course, literally hundreds (if not thousands) of games currently up for sale on the website. There are, however, more than a few deals which catch the eye. These include;

Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition – £17.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – £24.99

GTA V Premier Edition – £12.49

Total War: Warhammer 2 – £19.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 – £11.99

While not all of these games might be your ‘cup of tea’, there’s bound to be a bargain here to suit every taste!

Where Can I Check It Out?

The sale runs until the 24th of January, so if you do want a gaming bargain you better act quickly. You can visit the official sale website via the link here!

Remember, you can not only grab some cheap games in the sale, but every purchase will form part of an overall donation to charity! You can both play games and do your bit! How awesome is that?

What do you think? Which game do you think is the ‘stand-out’ in the sale? – Let us know in the comments!