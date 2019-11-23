Humble Store Sale Offers Big RDR2 & Outer Worlds Discounts

/ 26 mins ago

The Humble Store (known for it’s ‘Humble Bundle‘ packages) is an amazing place where you can buy PC video games with proceeds going towards various charitable causes. Put simply, everyone wins!

Presuming your wallet has not been too depleted by the Black Friday sales (of which you can check some of our highlighted deals in the link here) then maybe you can afford to grab some gaming bargains as the Humble Store has officially launched its ‘Fall Sale’.

Humble Store Launches its Fall Sale

One of the main highlights of the sale is that both Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Outer Worlds have received some nice discounts. Actually, I believe that this may be the first time that either game has been offered at a cut-down rate.

What are some of the highlights of the sale though? Well, let’s give you a little taste!

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – £43.99
  • The Outer Worlds – £37.49
  • Borderlands 3 – £33.49
  • Planet Coaster – £8.99
  • Grand Theft Auto V – £12.49
  • FLT Advanced Edition – £1.79
  • Frostpunk – £11.24

Where Can I Check the Sale Out?

Presuming that this has whet your appetite to check out more of their gaming bargains, you can visit their official sale website via the link here!

Remember, you’re not just getting some cheap games, but you’re also doing your bit for charity. As such, you fully have our permission to splurge out on as many titles as you like!

What do you think? Which game is your pick of the sale? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    How many cores will AMD's next line of CPUs have?

    View Results

  • Archives