Humble Store Sale Offers Big RDR2 & Outer Worlds Discounts

The Humble Store (known for it’s ‘Humble Bundle‘ packages) is an amazing place where you can buy PC video games with proceeds going towards various charitable causes. Put simply, everyone wins!

Presuming your wallet has not been too depleted by the Black Friday sales (of which you can check some of our highlighted deals in the link here) then maybe you can afford to grab some gaming bargains as the Humble Store has officially launched its ‘Fall Sale’.

Humble Store Launches its Fall Sale

One of the main highlights of the sale is that both Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Outer Worlds have received some nice discounts. Actually, I believe that this may be the first time that either game has been offered at a cut-down rate.

What are some of the highlights of the sale though? Well, let’s give you a little taste!

Red Dead Redemption 2 – £43.99

The Outer Worlds – £37.49

Borderlands 3 – £33.49

Planet Coaster – £8.99

Grand Theft Auto V – £12.49

FLT Advanced Edition – £1.79

Frostpunk – £11.24

Where Can I Check the Sale Out?

Presuming that this has whet your appetite to check out more of their gaming bargains, you can visit their official sale website via the link here!

Remember, you’re not just getting some cheap games, but you’re also doing your bit for charity. As such, you fully have our permission to splurge out on as many titles as you like!

What do you think? Which game is your pick of the sale? – Let us know in the comments!