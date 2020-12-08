HyperX and Acer Team-Up for Predator Orion Gaming Desktops

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., has today announced it has been chosen as an Acer memory partner for the refreshed Predator Orion desktop series. Working closely to create a premium gaming experience, Acer is HyperX’s first strategic partner to feature 3600MHz high-frequency memory in its Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop.

HyperX/Acer Predator Orion Gaming Desktops

HyperX will provide its FURY DDR4 memory for all Acer Predator Orion desktops, which is optimized for the PCs to deliver extreme performance and reliability. The next-generation Predator Orion 9000 desktops can be configured with HyperX FURY DDR4 3600MHz1 memory up to 128 GB in eight-channel configurations. Featuring high speed and low latency, the Intel XMP-ready HyperX FURY DDR4 provides a performance boost for the PCs and makes overclocking easier to meet the expectations of all gamers.

“Acer is dedicated to providing top-notch gaming experiences and we are happy to partner with HyperX to offer innovative and powerful memory solutions for gamers. The optimized systems offer gaming enthusiasts performance advantages for playing games and live streaming their battles.”

Where Can I Learn More?

While not pricing nor regional release dates have yet been confirmed, for more information about HyperX DDR4 memory in Acer Predator Orion Desktops, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

