HyperX and Acer Team-Up for Predator Orion Gaming Desktops

/ 4 seconds ago
HyperX and Acer Team-Up for Predator Orion Gaming Desktops 1

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., has today announced it has been chosen as an Acer memory partner for the refreshed Predator Orion desktop series. Working closely to create a premium gaming experience, Acer is HyperX’s first strategic partner to feature 3600MHz high-frequency memory in its Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop.

acer hyperx

HyperX/Acer Predator Orion Gaming Desktops

HyperX will provide its FURY DDR4 memory for all Acer Predator Orion desktops, which is optimized for the PCs to deliver extreme performance and reliability. The next-generation Predator Orion 9000 desktops can be configured with HyperX FURY DDR4 3600MHz1 memory up to 128 GB in eight-channel configurations. Featuring high speed and low latency, the Intel XMP-ready HyperX FURY DDR4 provides a performance boost for the PCs and makes overclocking easier to meet the expectations of all gamers.

“Acer is dedicated to providing top-notch gaming experiences and we are happy to partner with HyperX to offer innovative and powerful memory solutions for gamers. The optimized systems offer gaming enthusiasts performance advantages for playing games and live streaming their battles.”

HyperX and Acer Team-Up for Predator Orion Gaming Desktops 2

Where Can I Learn More?

While not pricing nor regional release dates have yet been confirmed, for more information about HyperX DDR4 memory in Acer Predator Orion Desktops, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Are you in the market for a new and fast gaming PC? How fast is the RAM in your current setup? – Let us know in the comments!
Topics: , , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend