HyperX Adds New Predator & FURY DDR4 RGB Memory up to 256GB

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced the release of new and updated speeds and capacities for HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB and HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB memory modules and kits. Featuring memory kits up 256 GB and speeds up to 4600MHz1, the Predator DDR4 RGB and FURY DDR4 RGB memory modules are designed to pass rigorous certification test procedures and are Intel XMP certified and AMD certified Ready for Ryzen.

HyperX Predator DDR4 delivers fast frequencies and low latencies with speeds up to 4800MHz1 and latencies from CL12 to CL19. Predator DDR4 utilizes a black aluminium heat spreader and matching black PCB to complement the look of the latest PC builds. Predator memory is available in 8 GB, 16 GB and 32 GB single modules and in kits of two, four, and eight.

FURY DDR4 is a cost-effective, high-performance DDR4 upgrade option for the latest gaming platforms or motherboards on the market. FURY DDR4 offers Plug N Play at 2400 MHz and 2666 MHz, which enables automatic memory overclocking at standard DDR4 1.2 V settings and features a low-profile asymmetrical heat spreader design. HyperX FURY DDR4 is available in 2400 MHz to 3733 MHz with latencies from CL15 to CL19. FURY DDR4 is available as single modules from 4 GB to 32 GB and various kit configurations from 16 GB to 128 GB.

The RGB memory modules for both the Predator and FURY DDR4 lineups feature stylish black heat spreaders and dynamic RGB lighting effects utilizing HyperX’s patented Infrared Sync technology to provide synchronized lighting effects. HyperX NGENUITY software is available to customize the RGB settings.

Memory Frequency Milestones!

Recently HyperX achieved two memory frequency milestones, reaching 6600 MHz (2 DIMM configuration) and 6638 MHz (1 DIMM configuration) on an ASUS ROG MAXIMUS 12 APEX motherboard. For more details, see the 6600 MHz and 6638 MHz overclocking videos.

Price & Availability

HyperX Predator DDR4 and FURY DDR4 modules are 100 percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty. HyperX Predator DDR4 and FURY DDR4 modules are available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets.

