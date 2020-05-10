HyperX Alloy Origins RGB Mechanical Keyboard Review

Every big-name gaming brand has a mechanical keyboard, and while they’re traditionally just a shell with Cherry MX or Kailh switches, there’s been a steady shift in the market. Each brand is doing something unique to stand out, and perhaps stop shovelling money at Cherry too. SteelSeries, Razer, Logitech, Cooler Master, all have their own switch tech. Of course, now HyperX is part of the switch party with their new custom HyperX mechanical switches.

HyperX Alloy Origins

The Alloy Origins is ticking all the right boxes, with an aluminium chassis, USB Type-C connectivity, built-in RGB lighting, NGENUITY support, angle adjustments, on-board profiles, anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover and more. I love how brands still say stuff like “full aircraft-grade aluminium” like that has any bearing on the keyboard market, but so long as the alloy (aluminium-alloy) is good, I guess that’s all that matters. Their new switches are really important though, I recommend you watch the video below before we move on to the next page.

What HyperX Had to Say

“The HyperX Alloy Origins™ is a compact, sturdy keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. These key switches have exposed LEDs for stunning lighting with an actuation force and travel distance elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy. Alloy Origins is built with a full aluminium body so it stays rigid and stable when keystrokes are flying, and also features keyboard feet that let you choose from three different tilt levels. Its sleek, compact design frees up space for mouse movement, and it also features a detachable USB Type-C cable for supreme portability.” – HyperX

Packaging & Specifications

The box is nicely designed, with a large and clear photo of the keyboard right on the front. It shows off the overall design, but also the RGB lighting, and there are some badges here saying RGB, NGenuity, HyperX Red Linear, and that it’ll work with PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Oh, and that it’s the UK layout model. Right away, I know everything I need to know about this keyboard.

Around the back, there’s a nice breakdown of the aluminium frame, the height adjustment, and their own switches that are available. More information on those further down.

