HyperX Announces QuadCast Microphone for Streamers
Ron Perillo / 2 hours ago
Broadcast Quality Desktop Audio
HyperX is announcing the launch of their new QuadCast microphone, which is ideal for streamers and casters.
It features a built-in anti-vibration shock mount so there is no unnecessary movement noise. The included mount adapter fits both 3/8” and 5/8” thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms.
The QuadCast gets its name from its four polar pattern choices: stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional. It connects to the PC or laptop via USB and also has a 3.5mm jack for monitoring. In addition, it has a built-in internal pop filter designed to reduce noise for clearer voice quality.
Like any good streaming microphone, it also has gain control, and a tap-to-mute feature. This mute feature also has a red LED indicator to notify the user when it is active.
The QuadCast microphone also offers multi-device chat program compatibility and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. The QuadCast microphone is designed to meet the exacting demands of PC, PlayStation 4, and Mac for professional or aspiring streamers.
How Much is the HyperX QuadCast Microphone?
The HyperX QuadCast microphone is now available for $139.99 MSRP through authorized HyperX retailers.
Specifications
Microphone
- Power consumption: 5V 125mA
- Sample/bit rate: 48kHz/16-bit
- Element: Electret condenser microphone
- Condenser type: Three 14mm condensers
- Polar patterns: Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional
- Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz
- Sensitivity: -36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz)
- Cable length: 3m
Headphone Output
- Impedance: 32 Ω
- Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz
- Maximum power output: 7mW
- THD: ≤ 0.05% (1kHz/0dBFS)
- SNR: ≥ 90dB (1kHZ, RL=∞)