HyperX Announces QuadCast Microphone for Streamers

Broadcast Quality Desktop Audio

HyperX is announcing the launch of their new QuadCast microphone, which is ideal for streamers and casters.

It features a built-in anti-vibration shock mount so there is no unnecessary movement noise. The included mount adapter fits both 3/8” and 5/8” thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms.

The QuadCast gets its name from its four polar pattern choices: stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional. It connects to the PC or laptop via USB and also has a 3.5mm jack for monitoring. In addition, it has a built-in internal pop filter designed to reduce noise for clearer voice quality.

Like any good streaming microphone, it also has gain control, and a tap-to-mute feature. This mute feature also has a red LED indicator to notify the user when it is active.

The QuadCast microphone also offers multi-device chat program compatibility and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. The QuadCast microphone is designed to meet the exacting demands of PC, PlayStation 4, and Mac for professional or aspiring streamers.

How Much is the HyperX QuadCast Microphone?

The HyperX QuadCast microphone is now available for $139.99 MSRP through authorized HyperX retailers.

Specifications

Microphone

Power consumption: 5V 125mA

Sample/bit rate: 48kHz/16-bit

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Condenser type: Three 14mm condensers

Polar patterns: Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz

Sensitivity: -36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

Cable length: 3m

Headphone Output