HyperX Cloud Alpha Blackout Edition Headsets Are Shipping Now!

HyperX has announced that its newly revised Cloud Alpha gaming headset blackout edition is shipping now across Europe. Designed to deliver the ultimate comfort for hours of extended gameplay, Cloud Alpha leverages premium HyperX signature memory foam, an expanded headband with softer, more pliable leatherette, and a durable, lightweight aluminium frame design. The headset features a detachable cable with in-line audio control allowing console gamers to adjust volume and mute the microphone right on the cable.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Blackout Edition Gaming Headset

The Cloud Alpha features HyperX dual chamber technology to deliver an accurate game sound with incredible range and tone. With 50 mm drivers, the dual chambers allow HyperX to tune and separate the bass from the mids and highs, creating a dynamic sound that makes gaming, music, and movies more immersive.

The Cloud Alpha blackout edition headset offers multi-platform compatibility with PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S2, Xbox One 2, Xbox One S 2, mobile, Nintendo Switch, and other virtual reality systems with 3.5 mm ports. The headsets offer players clearer voice quality and excellent sound for enhanced team communication, and both headsets are TeamSpeak and Discord Certified.

Specifications

Headphone

Driver: Custom dynamic, 50 mm with neodymium magnets

Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back

Frequency response: 13 Hz – 27 kHz

Impedance: 65 Ω

Sensitivity: 98 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

T.H.D.: < 1%

Frame type: aluminium

Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50 Hz – 18 kHz

Sensitivity: -43dBV (0 dB=1 V/Pa,1 kHz)

Connections

Audio connection: Wired 3.5 mm (4-pole CTIA)

Audio controls: In-line audio controls

Physical

Weight: 298 g

Weight with microphone: 336 g

Cable Length(s) and Type(s): 1.3 m detachable headset cable, 2 m PC extension cable

Features

HyperX Dual Chamber Drivers

Signature comfort and durability

In-line audio control

Compatible with PC, PS4™, Xbox™, Nintendo Switch™

Part Number: HX-HSCA-BK/WW

Where Can I Learn More?

The Cloud Alpha gaming headset blackout edition is available now across HyperX’s network of retailers in Europe for £89.99 / €99.99. For more information on the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack and Cloud Alpha gaming headset blackout edition, please visit the official HyperX product page via the link here!

