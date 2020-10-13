HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., has today announced the release of the HyperX wireless Cloud Buds. The new Cloud Buds offers a Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection using Qualcomm aptX HD and feature 14 mm drivers that deliver immersive premium HyperX sound for a range of playing and listening applications. Discrete and portable, the new Cloud Buds delivers immersive on-the-go gaming and entertainment with signature HyperX comfort and a multi-functional mic, making them a great fit for today’s hybrid work and school environments that require extended hours of digital communication.

HyperX Launches its New Wireless Cloud Buds

The Cloud Buds is designed with signature HyperX comfort, featuring three sizes of HyperX patented silicone ear tips to provide ultimate comfort and sound experiences on-the-go. The Cloud Buds also utilizes a lightweight, flexible neckband that features in-line mic and multi-function buttons that can be used to answer calls, control music tracks, and activate digital assistants with ease.

Specifications

The Cloud Buds is compatible with Bluetooth-ready media devices and offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. For added comfort and flexibility, the Cloud Buds comes with three sizes of HyperX patented silicone ear tips and a convenient mesh travel pouch for added protection in-between use.

Price & Availability

HyperX Cloud Buds wireless headphones is available in the U.S. for $59.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop. For more information on the HyperX Cloud Buds wireless headphones global availability, please visit the HyperX Cloud Buds product page.

