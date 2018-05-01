HyperX Predator DDR4 with Infrared Sync Now Shipping

HyperX Predator Memory Now With RGB LEDs

Kingston Technologies’ HyperX gaming division is announcing the launch of the Predator DDR4 RGB. This is the much anticipated wire-free RGB LED-clad memory modules which they have shown at Computex 2017. It uses the patent-pending HyperX Infrared Sync technology which keeps all colours in sync. Furthermore, the memory is compatible with lighting control software from a range of motherboard vendors. This includes ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light Sync.

“This unique RGB design with Infrared Sync technology creates a new way to experience RGB lighting”, says Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager at HyperX. It combines the performance of the Predator line with the aesthetic flexibility of having multi-coloured lighting. Which means system builders and modders can practically tailor it to any colour theme build project they may have.

The memory modules measure 133.35mm x 42.2mm with a black aluminium heatspreader on a black PCB. This heatspreader keeps the temperature in check, well below the 85C threshold. Meanwhile, the lightbar on top diffuses the RGB LED lighting, resulting in a smooth colour spread.

What are the Specs on These Memory Modules?

These Predator DDR4 RGB modules are available in 8GB singles, 16GB kits of 2 and 32GB kits of 4. Additionally, these also come with an XMP 2.0 compatible preset of 2933MHz frequency. At these speeds, it requires a voltage of 1.35V, and has tight CL15 timings. XMP allows for quick preset overclocking on compatible Intel platforms.

Moreover, these are stable settings which users can also manually overclock to and beyond on other platforms. As usual, these DDR4 RGB memory modules come with a lifetime warranty coverage.