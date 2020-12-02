HyperX Releases the Cloud Revolver Headset with 7.1 Surround

/ 15 mins ago
HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has today announced the release of the HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 with virtual surround sound for a cinematic experience. Designed to meet the demands of leading PC and console gamers – or hybrid work and learning listening needs – the Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 features immersive sound and a wide audio range, as well as a studio-grade sound stage with signature HyperX comfort and durability.

The Cloud Revolver + 7.1 features a studio-grade sound stage with 50 mm directional drivers to deliver greater depth and width for improved audio precisions in first-person shooter and open environment games. The tuning of the driver, the mechanical design of the acoustical chamber, and larger ear cups allow users to hear an opponent clearly and accurately for ultimate competitive advantage while gaming.

Volume Control & Features!

The Cloud Revolver + 7.1 features an advanced audio control box for convenient controls of headset volume, microphone volume, microphone mute, and an easily accessible toggle for turning 7.1 surround sound on and off. The audio control box has a click to easily manage its position and offers an LED status indicator for 7.1 surround sound and microphone mute.

In addition, the Cloud Revolver + 7.1 maintains the tradition of signature HyperX comfort and durability with HyperX memory foam and a solid steel frame. HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1 utilizes a digitally enhanced, noise-canceling, detachable microphone to provide crisp, clean, and clear voice quality, as well as reduced background noise. Cloud Revolver + 7.1 offers multi-device compatibility with a USB audio control box for PC and PS4 and offers a 3.5 mm connection for platforms with a 3.5 mm port. The Cloud Revolver + 7.1 is also certified by TeamSpeak and Discord.

Specifications

  • Studio-grade sound stage lets you hear further
  • HyperX signature memory foam for award-winning comfort
  • Durable, reliable solid-steel frame
  • TeamSpeak™ and Discord certified noise-canceling mic
  • Next-gen 50mm directional drivers pump out precise audio
  • Multi-platform compatible
Where Can I Learn More?

The HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 with virtual surround sound is initially available for $149.99 with worldwide expected in the coming weeks. – For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

