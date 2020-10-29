HyperX Releases the Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has today announced the release of the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse. Weighing in at 59 grams, Pulsefire Haste utilizes an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. Designed to meet the needs of gamers looking for an ultra-lightweight mouse to complement their gaming skills, Pulsefire Haste delivers ultimate comfort and command at your fingertips.

Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse

Pulsefire Haste features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons and onboard memory to save a custom profile through HyperX NGENUITY software. The mouse also provides four preset DPI settings – 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI – and uses a Pixart 3335 sensor for accurate tracking and native DPI settings up to 16,000 DPI.

Pulsefire Haste is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement. This ultra-lightweight mouse also utilizes a HyperFlex USB cable designed to reduce tension and resistance for easier mouse movements with the use of light and flexible paracord material.

Features

Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape on both sides of the mouse as well as on the left and right mouse buttons for additional control and comfort. A replacement set of PTFE skates are also included for people who find that they wear through their mouse skates fairly quickly. Pulsefire Haste is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, and record macros.

Ultra-light hex shell design

HyperFlex USB Cable

TTC Golden micro dustproof switches

Pure virgin-grade PTFE Skates

Grip tape included

Customizable with HyperX NGENUITY Software

Pixart 3335 Sensor

Responsive split-button design

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is initially available in the U.S. for $49.99 MSRP through HyperX’s Online Shop with international availability expected in the very near future. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this gaming mouse release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!