/ 2 mins ago

HyperX SoloCast Pro Audio USB Microphone Review

Working from home, gaming at home, streaming on YouTube/Twitch, recording voice-overs for a project, the list goes on. There’s a growing demand for a good quality microphone to be a part of your desktop setup. Sure, you likely have a set of headphones or a gaming headset with a microphone built-in. However, it’s likely fairly basic and a dedicated microphone can be a real game changer for content creators.

HyperX SoloCast.

HyperX SoloCast Pro Audio USB Microphone Review 1

While going down the “pro” route and getting a dedicated microphone, XLR cables, booms, microphones and all that jazz, the HyperX SoloCast presents its self as a much easier plug and play ready system. Of course, if you go the full setup route with custom hardware, I’m sure you’ll get great results, but it’ll likely cost a lot more. For getting started though, a USB, ready-to-rock solution certainly has a lot of appeal. Plus, it’s also compatible with the usual array of boom arm and microphone stands if you have them.

HyperX SoloCast Pro Audio USB Microphone Review 2

Features

  • Plug N Play audio recording
  • Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED status indicator
  • Flexible, adjustable stand
  • Boom arm and mic stand threading
  • Multi-device and program compatibility

What HyperX Had to Say

“For video editors, streamers, and gamers looking for a USB microphone with great sound quality, the HyperX SoloCast is a must have. It’s Plug N Play, making it simple to use, with some of our fan-favorite conveniences like the tap-to-mute sensor and LED mute indicator. The versatile microphone has a flexible, adjustable stand and is also compatible with most boom arms, so it can either sit on your desk or work mounted. Certified by TeamSpeak and Discord and compatible with OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs OBS and a number of other programs, it’s an extremely streamer-friendly microphone.”

Packaging

It comes very nicely packaged, with a durable outer box, and a plastic shell protecting all the major components. There’s also a quick-start guide and USB-C cable included in the box.

HyperX SoloCast Pro Audio USB Microphone Review 3

There’s even a little protective sticker on the top button, awww.

HyperX SoloCast Pro Audio USB Microphone Review 4

