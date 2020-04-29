ID-Cooling Announces SE-224-XT RGB CPU Cooler

ID-COOLING today announced SE-224-XT RGB CPU air cooler, featuring 12 V RGB Lighting on both the heatsink top cover and fan, 4 direct-touch copper heat pipes, 120 mm PWM fan and newly designed metal-mecha mounting system. This cooler is designed to cool those processors with a TDP under 180 W. With a dimension of 120x73x154mm, the SE-224-XT RGB is basically compatible with all regular ATX cases.

ID-Cooling SE-224-XT RGB CPU Cooler

Similar to SE-224-XT ARGB, this new cooler features a black coating on the heatsink and a black cover with carved logo and aesthetic lines letting the lighting through. The same high-performance copper heat pipes and same metal mecha mounting system ensure a very good cooling performance. 4-pin 12 V RGB lighting is applied to both the fan and heatsink top cover so you can enjoy the RGB from all directions. You can synchronize the lighting with all motherboard RGB Sync system from including ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, ASRock. Either way, you can control the lighting with a SATA powered internal 3 button controller. There is a 1 female in 4 male output 4-pin RGB splitter included in case you want to add more RGB fans or LED strips.

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official ID-Cooling product website via the link here!

Features & Compatibility

The included 120x120x25mm fan adopts 2-ball bearing for durability and long lifespan. It has 8 pcs rubber dampeners on all corners of both sides, running at 900 to 2000rpm with PWM support while pushing 56.5CFM air at maximum speed, noise level measured 16.2 to 31.5 dBA. An extra fan clip set is included for a push-pull configuration.

The bundled thermal grease is named ID-TG25, which has a thermal conductivity of 10.5 W/m-K.

The newly designed metal-mecha mounting system provides secure installation of the cooler. With a full set of metal mounting brackets, SE-224-XT RGB is compatible with all mainstream CPU sockets, including Intel LGA2066/2011/1200/1150/1151/1155/1156 and AMD AM4.

Availability & Price

Scheduled to launch in mid-May, ID-Cooling has confirmed that the SE-224-XT RGB will have an MSRP of around $30. A price which, in terms of RGB air coolers, certainly makes this latest addition come at a very attractive price point.

If you are, therefore, looking for a solid but inexpensive CPU cooler, this upcoming release is certainly going to be well worth checking out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!