ID-Cooling Auraflow X 240 RGB CPU Cooler Review

Introduction

ID-Cooling Auraflow X 240

Here at eTeknix, we are pretty big fans of ID-Cooling. Despite the brand having a somewhat ‘cheap and cheerful’ reputation (which isn’t entirely undeserved as they do produce many inexpensive air coolers), we have often felt that this has unfairly branded them as not being a particularly note-worthy performer. Particularly in the ‘high-end’ cooling market.

In truth, every product of theirs we have reviewed to date has always provided excellent results and much better than many might think. Since I began conducting cooler reviews at the start of 2018, to date I think I have reviewed roughly 6 or so of their products and based on the testing and results, they have made me a pretty big fan of the brand!

Having reviewed a number of the Auraflow range before, we do have something a little different. The ID-Cooling Auraflow X 240 represents, for want of a better word, the ‘premium’ design of the range. Given how impressed we were with the other models we have tested to date, as you might expect, our standard and expectations for this are rather high.

Technical Information

Exterior Packaging

Carrying the familiar orange and black branding of ID-Cooling, this product is almost instantly recognisable. In terms of the design, it’s stark bold features really make it stand out. The front of the packaging is not crammed with useless information. In fact, quite the contrary. Most the information provided is rather toned down. This has, however, allowed for ID-Cooling to place one huge image of the cooler in all its glory front and centre on the packaging.

It’s a bold move in terms of design, but we think it pays off well!

The back of the packaging does, of course, provide you with all of the technical specifications. The information has been provided in a very clear and easy to understand manner. The dimensions, specifications, sync capability and CPU socket compatibility (which includes practically everything, including AMD TR4) are easy on the eye and tell you everything you could possibly need to know.

The presentation inside the box is a little bland, but on the whole, everything has, at least been very well packaged. There is little to no risk of this arriving at you damaged or even scratched. Everything has an individual place or container and everything is in it! Aside from a screwdriver, you have everything you need right out of the box to get this fitted to your system!

Compatibility

As we have noted above, the ID-Cooling Auraflow X 240 cooler provides near total coverage for all major socket designs of the last 10 years. If you do, however, want some confirmation which is important when purchasing a cooler (particularly if you’re an AMD owner) the full socket setlist can be found below.