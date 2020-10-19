ID-Cooling Launches its Ice Flow ARGB Snow AIO Cooler

/ 19 mins ago
ID-Cooling is undoubtedly a very respected name when it comes to affordable cooling solutions for your PC. That shouldn’t, however, detract from the fact that they have, on many occasions, brought a number of excellently performing products to the market that well exceed their reasonably benign pricetag.

In offering something of an apparent excellent combination of aesthetics and 240mm AIO cooling performance, however, the Ice Flow ARGB Snow cooler certainly looks like a pretty excellent proposition.

ID-Cooling Ice Flow ARGB Snow AIO Cooler

Now, admittedly, there is something of an elephant in the room surrounding this new AIO cooler. Namely, that in so far as we can tell, this is simply a white version of their previously released (black) Ice Flow ARGB cooler. With that being said, however, with this very bright white coloring, there is clearly a lot more to offer here in terms of aesthetics and particularly the contrasts that can be achieved with the ARGB lighting effects.

In terms of it’s design, while it might initial present itself as a fairly standard 240mm AIO cooler, there are certainly a few factors within the design that bare note. Specifically, that rather than traditional designs that see the pump located within the CPU block, it is instead located at the top of the radiator that, in so far as ID-Cooling claims, should help promote a better flow of the liquid coolant.

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ID-Cooling has not confirmed any price for the Ice Flow ARGB Snow AIO Cooler nor when we can expect to see it hit retail shelves. – If you do, however, want to learn more about this AIO design, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

