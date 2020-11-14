ID-Cooling Iceflow 240 ARGB Snow Edition AIO Cooler Review

If there are two major trends evident in CPU cooler designs at the moment, it’s the release of either a ‘White’ edition or a new revision to the design that adds ARGB lighting effects. In the case of the Iceflow 240 ARGB Snow Edition AIO liquid cooler, however, it’s pretty clear that when given this choice, ID-Cooling said ‘why not both?’.

ID-Cooling Iceflow 240 ARGB Snow Edition

Although largely based upon the original ‘black’ version, the ID-Cooling Iceflow 240 ARGB Snow Edition certainly adds a fresh dimension in terms of its clean and bright aesthetics. Better still, as a 240mm AIO design, this should also still pack plenty of muscle when it comes to keeping those CPU temperatures nice and low. Overall, it looks like a pretty amazing package both in terms of performance and eye-candy!

Let’s take a look at some of the key features and specifications from this new (ish) AIO cooler!

Features

Addressable RGB lighting – Operational through ARGB Sync compatible motherboards or via the manual controller

Patented Pump Design

Superb Cooling Performance

One Housing Design for Two Fans – Easy Cable Management

Stylish Premium Sleeve Tubing

Multiple CPU Socket Compatibility

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility