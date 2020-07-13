ID-Cooling Launches the IceFlow 240 ARGB CPU Cooler

ID-COOLING, a cooling solution provider focusing on thermal dissipation and fan technology research and production for over 10 years, announced ICEFLOW 240 ARGB AIO water cooler, featuring a brand new pump on radiator design and newly developed ICEFAN 240 mm.

ICEFLOW 240 is equipped with a brand new pump that is built into the side of the radiator. With flow rate reaching up to 240 l/h, lift range 1.8 m H2O, the coolant circulates quickly to help to move the heat from CPU to radiator. The power connector is 3-pin with a 3-pin to Molex adapter to help ensure 12 V constant input to ensure maximum cooling performance.

ID-Cooling IceFlow 240 ARGB CPU Cooler

The newly developed ICEFAN 240 fan features two fan blades in one frame. Two fan blades shares one PWM input and one ARGB input cables. Fan speed is PWM controlled from 900 to 2000RPM, pushing max. airflow of 56.5CFM each. Rubber dampeners on fan frame are provided to absorb vibration to lower operation noise.

The pump and the fan have separate 5 V 3-pin ARGB cables which can all connected to the ARGB splitter, through which the ARGB lighting can be controlled either by motherboard software or included internal controller. The ARGB splitter has 4 output ports, so users can add extra addressable RGB LED fans or RGB Strips.

Universal mounting brackets are included. ICEFLOW 240 ARGB is compatible with Intel LGA2066/2011/1150/1151/1155/1156 & AMD AM4.

Price & Availability

The ID-Cooling IceFlow 240 ARGB CPU Cooler will initially launch in Asia around end-July with a ‘Western’ release anticipated before the end of August. Although pending confirmation, ID-Cooling has indicated that this CPU cooler should retail for an MSRP in the region of $94.99.

