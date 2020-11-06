ID-Cooling Launches the ICEFLOW 240 VGA ARGB Water Cooler

ID-COOLING has today announced the launch of its brand new ICEFLOW 240 VGA Water cooler specially designed for mainstream gaming VGA cards. It features a 240 mm radiator with a 240x120x25 mm ARGB fan, a metal house with a 92 mm slim fan for VRAM cooling, and different brackets to fit different VGA series.

ID-Cooling ICEFLOW 240 VGA ARGB

This cooler is designed with a TDP of 300 W and it’s compatible with most mainstream gaming VGA cards except the latest RTX 3000 series. Brackets included are designed with mounting holes of 70.5×70.5 mm, 64x64mm, 58.4×58.4 mm, 53.3 x 53.3 mm and 51 x 51 mm, supporting RTX 2000 series, VEGA 56/64 series, GTX7/9/10 Series, RX 5700/RX 590/580 Series and GTX 1600 Series correspondingly. Metal cover with a built-in 92 mm slim fan over the VGA card will cool the VRAM/MOS surrounding components. The pump is designed on the radiator so to ensure the compact size on the housing.

The cooler is equipped with a 240 mm radiator and the newly developed ICEFAN 240 fan featuring two fan blades in one frame. Two fan blades shares one PWM input and one ARGB input cables. Fan speed is PWM controlled from 900 to 2000RPM, pushing max. airflow of 56.5CFM each. Rubber dampeners on fan frame are provided to absorb vibration to lower operation noise.

All fans and the lighting bar on the housing can be connected to the ARGB splitter and then sync with the motherboard RGB software or controlled by the included cable controller.

GPU Compatibility

Price & Availability

ID-Cooling has confirmed that the ICEFLOW 240 VGA ARGB will be available in late-November to Early December (depending on your region) with an expected MSRP of $129.99. – If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

