ID-Cooling Launches the SE-914-XT Series CPU Air Cooler

ID-Cooling has today announced the launch of the new SE-914-XT Series CPU air cooler, featuring a comparatively big heatsink in the section of 130 mm height. Both coolers have 4 direct-touch copper heat pipes, 92 mm PWM fan, and newly designed metal-mecha mounting system which is proved user friendly on the previous SE-224-XT series.

The specific model names are confirmed as: SE-914-XT ARGB & SE-914-XT BASIC.

ID-Cooling SE-914-XT Series CPU Air Cooler

With a quite thick heatsink design, these two coolers are designed for a TDP max at 150 W. In a height of 131 mm for the ARGB version / 126 mm for the Basic version, they can fit very well into medium size cases. ARGB version has a black heatsink and a top ARGB cover while BASIC version has only a top black sticker for a stealthy look.

Both coolers has a 92x92x25mm fan running at 600 to 2200rpm with PWM support while pushing 45.8CFM air at maximum speed. An extra fan clip set is included for a push-pull configuration. ARGB version has separate 5 V 3pin ARGB cable from the fan and cable controller for users who don’t have a RGB ready motherboard.

The bundled thermal grease is named ID-TG25, which has a thermal conductivity of 10.5 W/m-K.

The newly designed metal-mecha mounting system provides secure installation of the cooler. The two coolers are compatible with all mainstream CPU sockets, including Intel LGA2066/2011/1200/1150/1151/1155/1156 and AMD AM4.

Price & Availability

In announce the launch of the new SE-914-XT Series, ID-Cooling has confirmed that they will hit general release around mid-August. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new air coolers, you can check out the following official product websites.

What do you think? Are you impressed with these new cooler releases? What cooler do you currently use in your PC? – Let us know in the comments!