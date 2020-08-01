ID-Cooling Launches the SE-914-XT Series CPU Air Cooler
Mike Sanders / 3 seconds ago
ID-Cooling has today announced the launch of the new SE-914-XT Series CPU air cooler, featuring a comparatively big heatsink in the section of 130 mm height. Both coolers have 4 direct-touch copper heat pipes, 92 mm PWM fan, and newly designed metal-mecha mounting system which is proved user friendly on the previous SE-224-XT series.
The specific model names are confirmed as: SE-914-XT ARGB & SE-914-XT BASIC.
ID-Cooling SE-914-XT Series CPU Air Cooler
With a quite thick heatsink design, these two coolers are designed for a TDP max at 150 W. In a height of 131 mm for the ARGB version / 126 mm for the Basic version, they can fit very well into medium size cases. ARGB version has a black heatsink and a top ARGB cover while BASIC version has only a top black sticker for a stealthy look.
Both coolers has a 92x92x25mm fan running at 600 to 2200rpm with PWM support while pushing 45.8CFM air at maximum speed. An extra fan clip set is included for a push-pull configuration. ARGB version has separate 5 V 3pin ARGB cable from the fan and cable controller for users who don’t have a RGB ready motherboard.
The bundled thermal grease is named ID-TG25, which has a thermal conductivity of 10.5 W/m-K.
The newly designed metal-mecha mounting system provides secure installation of the cooler. The two coolers are compatible with all mainstream CPU sockets, including Intel LGA2066/2011/1200/1150/1151/1155/1156 and AMD AM4.
Price & Availability
In announce the launch of the new SE-914-XT Series, ID-Cooling has confirmed that they will hit general release around mid-August. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about these new air coolers, you can check out the following official product websites.
- SE-914-XT BASIC – MSRP $24.99 – Check the link here!
- SE-914-XT ARGB – MSRP $34.99 – Check the link here!
What do you think? Are you impressed with these new cooler releases? What cooler do you currently use in your PC? – Let us know in the comments!