ID-Cooling Launches the Zoomflow 360X Snow AIO Cooler

While ID-Cooling might not be one of the biggest brands out there in terms of well-known CPU coolers, that certainly hasn’t been for the want of trying. I mean, if you want to know what we think about them (which, spoiler alert, is generally very positive things) you can check the link here for some of our reviews of their products!

In launching the new Zoomflow 360X Snow, however, ID-Cooling is definitely trying to grab your attention and, we daresay with its powerful aesthetics, that they’re going to succeed!

ID-Cooling Zoomflow 360X Snow

The Zoomflow 360X is a 360mm AIO liquid cooler. You know, just in case the name didn’t give you that clue. What makes this model specifically standout, however, is that they have decided to utilize their highly-popular ‘Snow’ branding to make this design bright white!

As above, we’ve seen them use this before on other cooler models and it’s never failed to give them a little extra flair in terms of aesthetics.

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

This cooler, honestly, looks pretty fantastic and for those of you looking for some solid levels of performance with some strong eye-candy on display, this definitely looks like a solid contender.

So, how much does it cost? Well, ID-Cooling hasn’t yet revealed how much this cooler will cost. We would, however, expect a price (based on their current model range) of around £80-£100. Not bad for a 360mm AIO liquid cooler that looks as great as this one does!

