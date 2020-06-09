ID-COOLING Releases New IS-47K 47mm Low-Profile Cooler

ID-COOLING has today announced the release of its brand new IS-47K low profile CPU air cooler. A design featuring only 47 mm in total height, 6 copper heat pipes, a copper base, and a 92x92x15mm PWM fan. IS-47K is specially designed for high-performance small form factor builds with a TDP up to 130 W. It is compatible with the mainstream CPU sockets on ITX systems, including Intel LGA1200/1150/1151/1155/1156 and AMD AM4.

ID-Cooling IS-47K

The thermal solution is achieved by utilizing a few key structural designs: pure copper base and pure copper heatpipes, high quality aluminium fins which soldered to the heatpipes, PWM 92x922x15mm fans and on top of that, a tube of high cooling performance thermal grease ID-TG25 which has a 10.5 W/m-K thermal conductivity.

In addition, the heatsink is carefully designed so the layout enables a 100% RAM compatibility on all ITX motherboards.

Dimensions

Specifications

For more in-depth details and specifications, you can check out the official ID-Cooling product website via the link here!

Price & Availability

The ID-Cooling IS-47K will hit general release within the next few weeks and, as such, if you interested in this design, expect to see it on sale with online retailers in the very near future! – As for price, well, with an MSRP of around $44.99 this is possibly a little bit more expensive than you might have hoped. For a high-performance low-profile design, however, this certainly seems to tick all of the right boxes and if you are after such a cooling solution for your PC build, this might be the perfect solution!

