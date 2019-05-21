ID-Cooling SE-224-RGB Air Cooler Review

ID-Cooling SE-224-RGB

While ID-Cooling may have more recently been focusing on their AIO liquid cooler designs, that doesn’t mean to say that they have forgotten their more basic roots of proving a cost-effecting solution via the air-cooling category.

Admittedly, air coolers are getting somewhat unfashionable these days. With the SE-224-RGB, however, ID-Cooling has looked to bring a lot of modern features to remind us that air-cooling is still a more than viable option for PC builds!

Representing the latest release from their SE line of products, the SE-224-RGB features (as the name would suggest) RGB lighting, but with a sync capable design to ensure that in conjunction with all your other RGB, this can be a nice new addition to the party!

Features

4 heat pipe design

RGB sync capable lighting (compatible with ASUS, Gigabyte & MSI)

PWM fan design allowing for high levels of speed control

Universal CPU socket support

Technical Information

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Dimensions

Exterior Packaging

ID-Cooling has often taken a very basic approach to packaging. Being an air-cooler after all, there isn’t a lot you need to know about this product. Placing a nice clear view of the cooler on the front of the box work, however, beyond this there is very little details.

You are told the motherboards in which the sync RGB lighting can work with, the compatible processor sockets, and you are also given some (exceptionally cramped) specifications to the rear. On the whole, while it is simplistic, it does tell you (nearly) everything you need to know.

Socket Compatibility

Accessories!

Supporting a solid range of processor sockets from both Intel and AMD you are given all the accessories you need out of the box to ensure you can get this fitted to your system.

A nice addition is the inclusion of a manual controller for the RGB lighting. This is exceptionally useful (in fact, required) if your motherboard doesn’t support RGB sync lighting.

The parts are well organised and as such should provide you with no difficulty in getting this ready for installation.