ID-Cooling SE-224-XT ARGB Air Cooler Review

ID-Cooling is a brand well-known for producing efficient cooling solutions that often pack a much heavier punch than the price tag would suggest. In this instance, and as part of one of their latest releases, we look at the SE-224-XT. A traditional style air-cooler packing some amazing ARGB lighting effects!

ID-Cooling SE-224-XT ARGB

Available in both an ARGB and ‘Basic’ variant, having both at our disposal we decided to check out the ARGB version. It should, after all, be pretty much identical to the ‘Basic’ model while still providing you with performance testing results that can cut both ways!

Plus, we get to check out that amazing ARGB lighting for those of you looking for the more premium model of the two!

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

Exterior Packaging

The packaging carries the black and orange branding that has become well associated with ID-Cooling. To the front, you have a nice large image of the cooler with that amazing ARGB lighting in action.

Sadly, beyond this, the packaging doesn’t go into much detail or specifications regarding itself. There wasn’t much to indicate the key features and even the basics such as what processor sockets this supports is in very small writing to the side.

So, while the front is big and bold, the rest of it is sadly more than a little threadbare.

What’s in the Box?

In terms of accessories, ID-Cooling provides you with everything you could want (with the exception of a screwdriver) right out of the box. You are provided with all the main mounting connections for the various processor platforms, a manual RGB adaptor (more on that later in the review), two sets of fan clips (presuming you might, at a later stage, wish to ‘double-up’ on your fans) and a tube of their own branded thermal paste.

All contained within a cardboard box, it’s again, a little basic, but more than good enough for what you need!