ID-Cooling Unveil its New SE-226-XT CPU Air Coolers

ID-COOLING has announced the launch of both the SE-226-XT ARGB and SE-226-XT BLACK CPU air coolers. Both coolers include the same black heatsink with 6 heat pipes and a copper base. A 120mm ARGB fan and black fan are used on the ARGB / BLACK versions respectively.

The SE-226-XT Series is designed to cool processors with a TDP of up to 250W. Both models are built with a solid heatsink which is specially designed with 100% RAM compatibility. In addition, a black coating is applied for a stealthy-looking aesthetic!

ID-Cooling SE-226-XT CPU Air Coolers

For the SE-226-XT ARGB, the included 120x120x25mm fan is built with a 2 Ball bearing design and has 8 rubber dampeners on all corners of both sides. This fan runs at 800 to 2000rpm with PWM support pushing 56.6CFM of air at maximum speed with noise levels measured at 16.2 to 31.5dB (A).

For the SE-226-XT BLACK, the included standard 120x120x25mm fan has 8 rubber dampeners on all corners of both sides, running at 700 to 1800rpm with PWM support while pushing 76.16CFM air at maximum speed with the noise level measured at 15.2 to 35.2dB (A). In addition, an extra fan clip set is included for a push-pull configuration with an ARGB 1-4 splitter cable and a cable controller included in the ARGB edition.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, ID-Cooling has not been able to confirm any specific regional release dates. They have, however, provided the following prices which consumers should expect when these new CPU coolers arrive with retailers (you can also check out the official product websites for more information):

