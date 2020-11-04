ID-Cooling Zoomflow 360X Snow Edition AIO Cooler Review

ID-Cooling is a brand that has well associated itself with bringing strong, but affordable, cooling solutions to the market. A particular highlight for them in recent years, however, has been their very strong (and surprisingly consistent) range of AIO liquid coolers. – With the release of the brand new Zoomflow 360X Snow Edition AIO CPU cooler, therefore, we just had to check this one out!

ID-Cooling Zoomflow 360X ARGB Snow Edition

In something that has become a moderate trend for many brands at the moment, by and large, the ID-Cooling Zoomflow 360X Snow Edition AIO cooler is exactly the same as the original black model. The key differences, however, are that this new revision provides more than a few ARGB enhancements and, of course, the fact that it is now available in a brilliant and bright white coloring. A perfect choice for those looking for something clean, but eye-catching in their PC design.

Let’s check out some of the key features and specifications!

Features

  • Advanced pump design offering superb cooling performance
  • Capable of synchronizing with motherboard RGB (manual adaptor included for non-ARGB motherboards)
  • Stylish premium sleeved tubing
  • Universal compatibility and easy installation
Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility

