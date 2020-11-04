ID-Cooling Zoomflow 360X Snow Edition AIO Cooler Review

ID-Cooling is a brand that has well associated itself with bringing strong, but affordable, cooling solutions to the market. A particular highlight for them in recent years, however, has been their very strong (and surprisingly consistent) range of AIO liquid coolers. – With the release of the brand new Zoomflow 360X Snow Edition AIO CPU cooler, therefore, we just had to check this one out!

ID-Cooling Zoomflow 360X ARGB Snow Edition

In something that has become a moderate trend for many brands at the moment, by and large, the ID-Cooling Zoomflow 360X Snow Edition AIO cooler is exactly the same as the original black model. The key differences, however, are that this new revision provides more than a few ARGB enhancements and, of course, the fact that it is now available in a brilliant and bright white coloring. A perfect choice for those looking for something clean, but eye-catching in their PC design.

Let’s check out some of the key features and specifications!

Features

Advanced pump design offering superb cooling performance

Capable of synchronizing with motherboard RGB (manual adaptor included for non-ARGB motherboards)

Stylish premium sleeved tubing

Universal compatibility and easy installation

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page via the link here!

Socket Compatibility