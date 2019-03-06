If Your Password Is “ji32k7au4a83” You Might Want To Change It

How Good Is Your Password?

These days, we are regularly prompted to change our passwords for one reason or another. In fact, it has even gotten to the point that I have so many complex passwords that I’ve stopped trying to remember them and have instead reverted to a bizarrely more secure system of having them written out on a notepad in my desk drawer.

When it comes to passwords, however, when you’re forced to register with a website, it’s not uncommon to literally mash the keyboard to get your ‘cryptic’ result. It seems, however, that if your mashing produced “ji32k7au4a83” then you might want to rethink it as (somehow) in a report via The Verge, this is a really terrible password to have!

How Is This Even Possible?

I know it sounds weird. There is, however, a bit of a bizarre logic to this if you’ll bear with me.

The issue seemingly results in the differing manner in which characters are layed out/presented on a Taiwanese keyboard. Apparently, if you were to type out “ji32k7au4a83” as you would on a ‘western’ keyboard, you would effectively be greeted with the Taiwanese characters literally translating to ‘my password’.

As such, as weird as it sounds, data breaches have revealed that “ji32k7au4a83” was ‘exposed’ over 140 times! The latter aspect of it ”

au4a83″ as you might expect popped up nearly 1,500 times as this simply means ‘password’.

So, in the extremely unlikely event that either of these are your password, you might want to change them. As crazy as it might sound, they’re not as secure as you might think!

What