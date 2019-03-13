Ikea Release 3D-Print Accessories To Help The Disabled

Ikea Release 3D-Print Accessory Designs

For many, Ikea provides a very inexpensive means of furnishing your home. If you are, however, disabled or have difficulties moving around, then you might find that while their furniture is nice, it’s a little difficult for you to actually enjoy.

Following a number of videos released, however, the company has launched a number of free blueprint designs to help make their products more accessible.

Designs

The 3D-print design patterns released simply work as ‘add-ons’ to existing Ikea products. For example, in the video above, 4 leg extenders have been made to slightly raise the height of the sofa. A small difference to the able bodies, but clearly a pretty significant one if you have movement or muscular problems.

Where Can I Get Them?

The add-ons are currently available via the ‘Thisabled’ website which you can check out via the link here!

We do, however, think this is a great idea and if it can help improve the functionality of a home for those with movement difficulties, then it’s great that Ikea has not only decided to create these, but also release the designs for free.

You do, admittedly, need a 3D-printer. Then again, with their ownership becoming more common, finding a ‘friend’ with one shouldn’t prove too difficult.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

