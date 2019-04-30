Illuminating “Moment Pebble” Smashes Kickstarter Goal

Basically, a Glowing Pet Rock

The popular Pet Rock novelty gift from the 70’s is back in a different form for 2019. Introducing the “Moment Pebble”, perhaps one of the oddest tech gadgets to get fully funded in Kickstarter lately.

Moment Pebble with Charging Stone base

It is essentially a stone could fit in the palm of your hand. Except it has LED lighting and “breathes” with its glow. Unlike the original Pet Rock however, this one is not being marketed as a novelty. Instead, the project coordinators are calling it a mindfulness tool.

The official promo description says:

The Moment Pebble enables you to take 30 second micro moments of mindfulness – any time, anywhere. With a gentle light that beats from within, it guides you through short breathing exercises that help you de-stress and re-energise before you continue with your day.

You can see it in “action” below:

How Much is This Moment Pebble?



As crazy as it sounds, it has actually reached its original £40,000 goal. In fact, it has gone over now and is currently at £45,000 across 889 backers with 8 more days to go.

Users who pledge £40 will receive the product, including a charging stone and a “moment book” of mindfulness. This is apparently a discounted price as they intend to sell it for £60 each once the campaign is over.