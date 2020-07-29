Leaked Images Suggest PS5 May Have Customizable Case

With the PS5 expected to release around November this year, despite knowing a fair bit about it, there are still lots of mysteries still remaining. Chief among which is how much it will cost and when it will come out. Following a report via TechSpot, however, images have leaked online that suggest that the PS5 console may be sold with removable exterior panels.

Why is this interesting? Well, it opens the doors for manufacturers to create custom designs so you can truly enhance the visual appearance of your system.

PS5 – Customizable Features?…

We should note that that there is absolutely no way to determine (at the time of writing) whether the below images are legitimate. They could, after all, be so easily faked. If they are correct, however, it would strongly seem to imply that the side panels on the PS5 can be removed and replaced with alternative designs.

It’s a very interesting concept and, from a retail point of view, would likely suit Sony down to the ground based on the endless number of customizable designs they could sell.

What Do We Think?

It’s entirely impossible to know (at this point) if this is definitely happening, but it’s certainly a very interesting and (surprisingly) new concept for home console designs. It’s hard to deny that there wouldn’t be a market for it either as I know many people who purchased ‘limited edition’ PS4’s coming with various aesthetic differences.

So, I guess the question is, if this is true, what would you want to put on them? – Let us know in the comments!

