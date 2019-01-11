IMDb Freedrive Ad-Supported Streaming Service Launched

Another Amazon Streaming Video Service

Amazon owned Internet Movie Database (IMDb) now has their own movie and TV streaming service. It is called IMDb Freedrive and is now available to those in the United States.

Since Amazon has their own subscription-based Prime which competes with the likes of Netflix, Freedrive is ad-supported instead. This puts it in the market space competing with Tubi, Pluto TV and Walmart’s Vudu.

What Movies and Shows are Available on Freedrive?

IMDb Freedive’s TV shows currently includeFringe, Heroes, The Bachelor, Without a Trace and more. Users can also watch films and full-length movies such as Foxcatcher, Memento, Monster, Run Lola Run, The Illusionist, The Last Samurai, True Romance and more. All without the need to purchase a subscription.

Unfortunately due to licensing limitations, all content is currently only available when streaming from within the United States and U.S. territories. Freedrive is accessible on any computer or via Amazon’s FireTV devices. The layout even looks similar to Amazon’s Prime video.

Other than regional limitations, viewers also cannot skip ads or download the movies. It is currently only for streaming and requires users to sign up for a free IMDb account.

For more information, users can check out the official Freedrive FAQ page.