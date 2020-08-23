In-Engine Trailer Released for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

/ 2 mins ago

Warner Bros is on a roll this week, first, they reveal the new Gotham Knights game, and now we have Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. However, while you’ll be playing the new Gotham Knights game next year, you’ll have to wait until 2022 for Suicide Squad. So, the fact we have some in-game trailer already is pretty nuts, but we do!

Furthermore, this game will be releasing on next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but given that it releases in 2022, that’s not overly surprising. Of course, we expect to see it on PC too, but that’s pretty much a given.

The game is open world, and looks to combine the usual mix of story and third-person shooter action. It’s set in Metropolis too, so expect plenty of exploration and a hell of a lot of action.

“The creators of the Batman: Arkham series are back with a brand new action-adventure shooter. The most dangerous villains in the DC Universe have teamed up and take on a new mission: Kill the Justice League. Create Chaos in Metropolis. You are the Suicide Squad.”

In the game, you can expect to see Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, as they battle the best and brightest from the DC superhero universe. Furthermore, you can play the game in single-player, and freely switch between the characters, or pull in your friends for some co-op options.

No exact release date has been given just yet, but we’ll update you as soon as possible. Check out the trailer above! Overall though, this game looks bloody cool!

