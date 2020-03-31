In Win Launches its 216 Mid-tower Chassis

In Win is a brand that seems to have been around forever and the chances are that if you’ve never owned one of their products, you’ve at least heard or seen one of them! If you are, however, in the market for a new PC chassis, then their latest release is certainly worth some attention!

In Win 216 Mid-tower Chassis

The In Win 216 mid-tower chassis looks to provide a solid combination of sleek aesthetics while still coming with plenty of functionality to suit the vast majority of PC builds. With a tinted tempered glass side panel and super smooth black coloring (with silver highlights), this certainly looks to tick all of the right boxes!

Features

Sleek Modern Aesthetic Design

Highly Expandable for Superb Performance

Dual GPU Placement

Amazing Airflow

Versatile Liquid Cooling Support

In Win 216 Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

Chassis designs can sometimes get a little weird and wacky and there will always be a market for the understated and functional ‘sleek’ approach. In this regard, the In Win 216 mid-tower chassis seems to hit that remit out of the park. Pending actually getting my hands on one, I’d certainly give this some consideration if I was looking for a new PC case.

The only question mark remaining is the price. Sadly, at the time of writing, In Win hasn’t revealed this yet. I would, however, expect something in the region of £60-£80.

What do you think? Do you like this chassis design? – Let us know in the comments!