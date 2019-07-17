In Win Launches Their 309 Dot Matrix Chassis

When it comes to PC chassis purchases, usually the remit of the buyer comes down to one of two factors. Practicality or presentation! In other words, one that is very easy to work with or one that is great to look at. It is, however, nice when you can get one that ticks both boxes giving you a case that can easily fit all of your components while still offering eye-catching levels of aesthetics. Something that In Win has certainly attempted here and, I might add, with more than a little success!

In Win 309

The chassis, which has now formally been released features a lot of aspects that will be highly popular for those looking to put their next system together. Without a doubt, however, the main highlight is that frontage which features a fully customizable dot-matrix design.

As you can see in the picture above, this panel can be changed via the use of their app to apply any image you want. Well, in a dot-matrix style at least. Be it a retro gaming theme or your own artistic touch – the only limits are your imagination. Cliché I know, but true!

What Does In Win Have to Say?

The 309 offers a different experience from the soft and conservative colors of the 307. The 309 is bursting with colors! It’s designed to enhance the visuals of any room, office or business! The 309’s front panel is equipped with 144 stunning addressable LEDs. There’s a total of 12 built-in lighting modes and you can quickly change each mode, as well as, adjust the brightness with buttons presented on the front I/O panel. [NB] – The addressable cable can only be used with motherboards with addressable headers.

How Much Will It Cost?

At the time of writing In Win has not confirmed any formal pricing for their 309 chassis. Based on the pricing of their prior 307 model, however, we expect this to retail for something in the region of £300-£350.

Yes, not exactly cheap, but if you’re after a design that really stands out from the pack, then this is certainly it!

You can check out more via the official In Win 309 website via the link here!

