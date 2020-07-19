Incredible Fallout Bunker House Built in ESO

/ 14 mins ago
Incredible Fallout Bunker House Built in ESO

I’m a big fan of The Elder Scrolls Online, and I’m sure quite a few of our readers are MMO gaming fans too. However, one of the things that really keeps growing in Elder Scrolls Online is the ability to purchase and decorate your own home. When it comes to my house, it’s a lovely castle, full of practical crafting and storage things. I basically treat it like rented storage, it’s a bit crap.

Fallout Bunker

However, for Futerko, a storage locker of crap just wasn’t going to cut it. When playing Fallout 76, when you can bring a bit of Fallout to ESO! They’ve no doubt spend an absolutely appalling amount of time and money on this. Getting all the parts required to then merge many smaller pieces to make some complex machinery parts, those incredible walls, the stasis booths. It’s all here and it looks pretty legit.

Check out the Video

I think the thing that really nails this video, however, is the presentation. A touch of music, a good bit of editing, and good timing can go a long way. Now, if only we really had Codsworth and a few more tanks in ESO, now that would be awesome. Fallout 76 may not be the game we wanted, but a crossover could be fun.

More!

Got any more cool videos of your favourite games? Let us know in the comments or on the usual social media channels.

