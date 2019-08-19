Incredible Fan-Made Zelda Map Released for Fortnite
Peter Donnell / 5 hours ago
I’m always humbled by the time and effort some people put into things like this. Such as Zelda being put into Fortnite! I can barely make a worthy house in most creator modes. However, “Mustard Plays” has released this phenomenal project using Fortnite’s Creative mode. I’m not a big Fortnite fan either, but even I can appreciate this one.
Fortnite – Zelda
The video, which you can view above, showcases the crazy design on offer. It’s based on the Zelda series, obviously. You’ll find dungeons, as well as a quest to find the Triforce pieces to access the final level. There are puzzles, death run challenges, parkour sections, and much more. It’s still very much a Fortnite experience, but it does have so much nostalgic Zelda goodness too.
How Can I Play It?
To access the level, you’ll need to use the creative code ” 2326-3456-6999.
What Mustard Plays Had to Say
“The Original Legend of Zelda In Fortnite with 9 Dungeons! I’ve been working on this map for a while and had SO much fun making it. I love Zelda, I love Fortnite, I love puzzle maps and deathruns. This has everything in it! Hope you have fun!” said Mustard Plays