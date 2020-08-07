Incredible noblechairs DOOM Edition Now Available!

Incredible noblechairs DOOM Edition Now Available!

Hell must be open today, because boy is it hot in the office. 32c today, and it looks like it’s only getting hotter. Fortunately, the scorching of the Earth isn’t the only thing to come from hell today, as we’ve also found these amazing DOOM edition noblechairs! Why settle for a regular gaming chair when you can get something truly badass!

noblechairs DOOM Editon

We actually covered these a little while back. As some of you may know, noblechairs partnered up with Bethesda to make some special edition chairs based on their games. That Fallout one is already here, but now it’s time for DOOM! And wow, don’t they look incredible! Custom graphics, custom stitching, and those fantastic colours. This chair looks like a throne of pure evil and awesomeness in equal measures.

Features

  • Adjustable lumbar support for your lower back
  • Memory foam embedded into the headrest for improved comfort
  • Durable, easy-clean, water-resistant and breathable
  • Larger surface area for the seat- and backrest, optimised for long gaming sessions
  • Individually adjustable seat height
  • Supports a weight of up to 150Kg
“The DOOM Edition by noblechairs has been designed to take distinctive elements from the game – making it a must have for enthusiasts and fans of the DOOM franchise. Featuring an all-black base, blood red accents, and extraordinary design throughout. The chair features multiple rune markings, including the iconic glyph featured on the front of the chair, the mark of the DOOM Slayer. On the headrest, the DOOM logo is stitched in two locations including black stitching on the front and white on the rear. The backrest features large pentagram markings with the staple phrase “RIP AND TEAR”.” – noblechairs

Price and Availability

The noblechairs HERO Gaming Chair – DOOM Edition is available to purchase from noblechairs.com and other online retailers, the prices are EUR: 419,90€, GBP: £379.99, USD: $499.99.

Our Thoughts

I’m a big fan of noblechairs, I’m sitting on one right now! They’re a premium chair, so already can be a bit expensive, and obviously the Bethesda deal/branding will add to the cost. However, looking at the quality here and the success of the Fallout edition, we can’t wait to see these DOOM ones in the wild. I wonder what will be next, Elder Scrolls perhaps?

