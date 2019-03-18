Indian Police Confirm PUGB Mobile Players Are Being Arrested

PUGB Mobile Players Being Arrested

A little over a week ago, it was revealed that 4 major cities in India had ban people from playing PUBG mobile. At the time, although we did hear about it, we treated it as a nonsensical law that was likely just to gain attention rather than anything else.

It seems, however, that this law was no idle threat! – In a report via CNET, Indian police in the city of Gujurat has confirmed a number of arrests for people playing PUBG mobile!

Yes, you read that correctly! Their ‘crime’ was playing PUBG mobile!

Why?…

The law was created after Gujarat’s police commissioner, Manoj Agrawal declared that the game was ‘too addictive’. He felt that it was having too negative an influence on students. As such, he summarily passed a law making the game illegal. This is a move that, as above, was followed by 3 other major Indian cities.

In a statement released by Gujurat police, however, they have said: “Our team caught these youths red-handed. They were taken into custody after they were found playing the PUBG game.”

This Is Madness!

The internet has, as you might imagine, responded with both incredulity and shock. As above, when this was announced even we wrote it off as just being an announcement by the police to try and grab a bit of attention.

As you can clearly see, however, they are very much following up on this law! – If you are, therefore, planning a trip to India, you might want to add ‘remove PUBG mobile’ to your list of things to get ready!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!