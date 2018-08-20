INNO3D Announces RTX 2080 Ti Video Card With 240mm AIO

New Top of The Line Option

Hong-Kong based INNO3D is announcing their entire RTX 20-series line of video cards. This includes not only includes the RTX 2080 Ti, and RTX 2080, but the RTX 2070 GPU as well. The next generation of INNO3D video card range includes options under their TWIN X2, JET Edition and Brutal iCHILL BLACK edition line. Since NVIDIA’s latest Turing GPU features a massive leap in performance, INNO3D is matching it by improving their custom designs as well. Hence the new iCHILL BLACK Edition.

What Can Users Expect from INNO3D iCHILL BLACK Edition?

At the top of INNO3D’s line is the RTX 2080 Ti iCHILL BLACK Edition. This uses a combination air and liquid cooling solution, providing superior cooling to pure air-cooling designs. This is also a self-contained unit, so users do not need to flush or maintain the coolant inside. Air flows through the included 240mm radiator, which is superior to other units using only a 120mm rad. This also allows the iCHILL BLACK EDITION to use quieter fans.

“This is an epic chapter in the history of INNO3D graphics cards” said Stanley Wong, head of global sales. “We have deployed all innovation and cooling technology known to date into our new series of Brutes. And once you experienced our graphics solutions, you won’t know what to do without them. They are simply that awesome!”

Although there are no fans on the card itself, the shroud is perforated so that the case airflow can passthrough the components. The AIO tubing is also pre-sleeved for a cleaner, premium look rather than just bare rubber.

Furthermore, this unit has RGB LED lighting on the side, with an illuminated GeForce RTX logo.