Inno3D Reveals New Gaming OC X2 & Twin X2 OC RGB GPUs

If you’re currently in the market for a brand new graphics card that offers solid levels of performance but at a price that’s not too terrible on the bank balance, then it’s hard at present to look past the 1660 or 2060 GPUs from the Nvidia range.

As you may have noticed, however, these have been recently given something of an additional boost with the release of the ‘Super‘ variants. The most recent being the 1660 platform that was treated to this ‘enhanced’ release earlier this week.

If you are, therefore, looking at any one of these graphics cards, then Inno3D might have the perfect solution for you. Announcing a wide new range of Gaming OC X2 & Twin X2 OC RGB graphics cards, there’s something to suit all needs here!

Inno3D Gaming OC X2 & Twin X2 OC RGB Graphics Cards

The new range of graphics cards features options from both the Super and non-Super variants of the Nvidia 1660/2060 releases. With around 10 new graphics cards released in total, there really is a huge selection on offer here!

What Does Inno3D Have to Say?

“When you choose to power your favourite titles with INNO3D GeForce GTX or RTX series, you will appreciate the sheer power of the unique cooling designs assisted with the twin large fan blades (10cm for Gaming OC X2 and 9cm for TWIN X2 OC RGB) to power through your games to experience absolute realism with games coming to life with super-fast ray tracing. Ray tracing delivers physical accurate shadows, reflections, and lighting. And tap into Tensor Cores for super-powerful AI-processing. Advanced memory, performance boosts, and processing technologies are your super powers to tackle your favourite titles.”

When Are They Out?

With the range now formally being revealed, we can expect these brand new graphic card releases to start hitting retail shelves within the coming weeks.

With around 10 GPUs released, we don’t want to flood you with specific details on each model. Put simply, there’s too much information for that and we don’t want to tell you stuff you don’t want to know! – For more details about the specific releases, however, you can check out the official Inno3D website via the link here!

How Much Do They Cost?

At the time of writing, no prices have been confirmed for this new range of graphics cards from Inno3D. Based on current market values, however, we can likely expect the following:

1660 – £190-240

1660 Super – £220-260

2060 – £200-250

2060 Super – £240-£300

We will look to update these figures as soon as we get some retail confirmation on these specific Inno3D releases. As above though, if you are in the market for a new Nvidia graphics cards, be sure to keep this range in mind. There’s bound to be a solution to suit your performance, aesthetic and budgetary needs here!

