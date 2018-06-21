Instagram Releases Update Allowing Videos Up To 1 Hour Long

Instagram Launches Update To Increase Video Length From 60 Seconds Up To 1 Hour

Instagram is doubtlessly one of the most popular social media apps currently out there. Seemingly picking up the pieces that Facebook and Twitter keep shedding, in terms of social media it has one of the largest user bases out there. One of the biggest current limitations with the program though was the length of video allowed to be posted.

Up until now, videos had to be 60 seconds long or less. In a report via the BBC, however, Instagram has just launched a new feature which will allow videos of anything up to an hour to be posted on the social media app.

A New App

The new video format will be utilizing a new app called ‘IGTV’. From this, users will be able to post much longer videos to the social media site. There do, however, appear to still be some limitations as to exactly what you can do here. For example, Instagram has said that the videos posted will be in a portrait only format. This decision has likely been made due to the generally smaller size of the recording meaning that it can be uploaded/streamed faster by users.

Instagram has answered this by simply saying that portrait recording is just the standard for the method of recording on a phone. What isn’t currently clear, however is if Instagram plan to include adverts in the longer duration videos. Something that would see them treading on a few toes at YouTube. The app, however, does have another use that will be of great interest to PC owners.

Desktop Program!

The new IGTV program will also be available as a PC application. From this videos can be uploaded and in addition, you can also get links to the video which you can post to your accounts.

This is an interesting development for the social media app. I am, however, not entirely certain if such a move was really necessary. I guess the users will answer that over the coming months based on how much they use it. It is, however, if nothing else, quite a step up from the current limitations Instagram videos have.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!