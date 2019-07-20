Instagram To Give Warnings If You’re on the Road to a Ban

With its platform primarily based around pictures rather than words, Instagram is a highly-popular social media app for many people. They have, however, always wielded their ban and suspension hammer in a rather clumsy fashion.

In a report via SocialMediaToday, however, the app is changing to now give users warning. Put simply, you’re going to be told if the content you’re posting is putting you on the road to a ban!

Instagram to Issue Ban Warnings

The new policy will now see Instagram issue users with warnings that will specifically highlight the content which has brought them to the attention of the moderations. Users will then either have two options. They can heed the warning and look to curb their posts or they can appeal the decision.

“Under our existing policy, we disable accounts that have a certain percentage of violating content. We are now rolling out a new policy where, in addition to removing accounts with a certain percentage of violating content, we will also remove accounts with a certain number of violations within a window of time.” – Instagram

What Do We Think?

Warnings are always good as often users can receive a ban or suspension without ever knowing what they did to warrant it. As such, at least with this system if you are posting things that are going to cause you problems, you at least get a notification on what behaviour you need to curb.

Whether it will work or not remains to be seen. To us, however, it sounds like a great idea!

What do you think? Do you use Instagram? – Let us know in the comments!