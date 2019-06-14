Intel 10-Core Comet Lake CPUs May Arrive Sooner Than Expected

/ 6 hours ago

Intel Comet Lake

While all the talk recently may have been surrounding the 3rd-generation Ryzen processors, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Intel has their Comet Lake designs in the works.

Featuring 10-cores (their highest yet on a consumer level) there is a lot of speculation as to just how good they will be and, more specifically, when they will be released. Well, in a report via PCGamesN, we may have something of a loose answer to the latter.

EEC Application

An EEC application has been spotted online which makes reference to the Comet Lake processor. While this application is software-based, it has led to a lot of speculation. Namely, that this might be the software development kit for the processor.

So what does this mean? Well, and I’ll freely admit that this is a case of putting 2 and 2 together (and possibly getting 5), it may mean that the Coffee Lake-S processors might be coming to the market a lot sooner than expected.

When Will They Be Released?

Every (reliable) indication we have seen to date suggests that the Comet Lake processors will not release before 2020. Is this is, however, the formal software development kit (being ready now) then it might suggest that there’s a realistic possibility they may release before the end of the year.

Frankly, we still consider this unlikely. Then again, if the 3rd-gen Ryzen processors are as popular as the consumer hype would suggest, Intel might be forced into some ‘faster than intended’ action. It’s all speculation, but entirely possible!

What do you think? Could the Intel Comet Lake processors release before the end of the year? If so, would it make you reconsider a Ryzen purchase? – Let us know in the comments!

Intel CPU Shortages Expected to Continue Through Q2 2019
Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Comments

One Response to “Intel 10-Core Comet Lake CPUs May Arrive Sooner Than Expected”
  1. Sykobee says:
    June 14, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Good luck with a 10C 14nm Comet Lake against the 12C 7nm Zen 2, at what I presume will be a similar price, but a widely different TDP.

    In the meantime, Intel’s 10nm has fallen backwards again allegedly…

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!