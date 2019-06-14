Intel 10-Core Comet Lake CPUs May Arrive Sooner Than Expected

Intel Comet Lake

While all the talk recently may have been surrounding the 3rd-generation Ryzen processors, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Intel has their Comet Lake designs in the works.

Featuring 10-cores (their highest yet on a consumer level) there is a lot of speculation as to just how good they will be and, more specifically, when they will be released. Well, in a report via PCGamesN, we may have something of a loose answer to the latter.

EEC Application

An EEC application has been spotted online which makes reference to the Comet Lake processor. While this application is software-based, it has led to a lot of speculation. Namely, that this might be the software development kit for the processor.

So what does this mean? Well, and I’ll freely admit that this is a case of putting 2 and 2 together (and possibly getting 5), it may mean that the Coffee Lake-S processors might be coming to the market a lot sooner than expected.

When Will They Be Released?

Every (reliable) indication we have seen to date suggests that the Comet Lake processors will not release before 2020. Is this is, however, the formal software development kit (being ready now) then it might suggest that there’s a realistic possibility they may release before the end of the year.

Frankly, we still consider this unlikely. Then again, if the 3rd-gen Ryzen processors are as popular as the consumer hype would suggest, Intel might be forced into some ‘faster than intended’ action. It’s all speculation, but entirely possible!

What do you think? Could the Intel Comet Lake processors release before the end of the year? If so, would it make you reconsider a Ryzen purchase? – Let us know in the comments!