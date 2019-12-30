Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S Specifications Leak

At the risk of venturing into the realms of hyperbole, I can’t help but feel that Intel is in something of a need to release special when they launch their new Comet Lake-S processors. While Intel still has a comfortable market share in the CPU market, the trend since 2017 has seen more and more people switching over to the AMD Ryzen platform, and, with good reason.

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that someone may have let the cat out of the bag early in terms of what we can expect from the new Intel processors as highly detailed SKU slides have been revealed showing us what is on the way from the Intel Comet Lake-S range and, perhaps more importantly, what kind of performance we can expect.

Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S Processors

Now, there is clearly a lot of information to digest here. One of the biggest ‘stand-out’ pieces of information, however, is in regards to their (presumable flagship) i9-10900K CPU.

If the slides are accurate, then it would suggest that this CPU will be 10 core/20 thread design, but more interestingly, it will have a 3.7 GHz base and 5.2 GHz boost clock speed.

This would, at least on the surface, suggest that it is going to be the new fastest gaming processor out there and one that can certainly put a little more breathing space between itself and the Ryzen 3900X that was (from Intel’s perspective) perhaps a little too uncomfortably close to their own i9 9900K in terms of performance.

What Can We Expect?

As part of the leak, a whole host of new features from the 10th-gen Comet Lake-S platform has also been revealed. These include:

Up to 5.3 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost

Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0

Intel Hyperthreading Technology across 10th Gen Core i9 and i3 processors

Up to 10 cores 20M Intel Smart Cache

Up to DDR4-2933 support

Enhanced Core and & Memory Overclocking

Intel 400 Series Chipset

2.5G Intel Ethernet Connection i225 (Foxville) support

Integrated WiFi 6(AX201) Gig+ support using CNBR

While this is all entirely open to speculation (as to whether this information is 100% accurate) it does, at least on the surface, suggest that the new CPU range from Intel is promising. Will it be enough to shift some of the attention back in their favor? Well, only price and time will provide the answer to that question. If nothing else though, it’s looking to be a solid improvement on their (amazingly disappointing) 10900X processor.

