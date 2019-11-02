Intel 10th-Gen Line-Up and Performance Slides Leak

With Intel expected to release their 10th-generation Comet Lake processors in early 2020, as you might expect, there is already quite a lot of speculation as to exactly what these releases will represent. In a report via WCCFTech, however, a number of product slides (reportedly coming directly from Intel) do give us a window into what may be on the way!

Intel 10th-Generation Comet Lake Processors

The Comet Lake platform will be the 6th iteration of their 14nm design platform. Albeit with several plus marks inserted now. In terms of their overall specifications, the best guess based on this information presented is as follows:

Up to 10 processor cores for enhanced performance

Up To 30 PCH-H High-Speed I/O lanes for port flexibility and up To 40 PCIe 3.0 Lanes (16 CPU, up to 24 PCH)

Enhanced core and memory overclock

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 support

Multi-Threading

Based on the slide releases, Intel is seemingly suggesting that the 10th-generation releases will see around an 18% performance increase in multi-threading when compared to their prior Coffee Lake architecture.

Quite a significant boost and one that should translate well, just on its own, when benchmarking figures start appearing.

A New Socket

Confirming a rumour we heard earlier this year, the slides suggest that the Comet Lake processors will switch to a new socket design. Namely, LGA 1200.

What does this mean? Well, put simply new motherboards! Given that this is Intel, however, you can’t honestly pretend to be too surprised about that, right?

What Do We Think?

With 24 processors seemingly set for release under the ’10th-gen’ flagship while this might seem like a lot, don’t forget that this full list likely includes both desktop and laptop designs.

Any way you look at it, however, Comet Lake is shaping up to be very interesting indeed. Will it provide some significantly solid competition for the recent AMD Ryzen 3rd-generation processors though? Well, only time will tell!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!