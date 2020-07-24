Intel 7nm CPUs are Delayed by a Year!

Intel has had a heck of a fight on its hands this last year, with AMD putting more pressure on than ever before. However, it seems things just got even worse for the blue team. Fabrication issues continue to plague their production, and they’ve reported that their firs t7nm nodes are delayed by a year now, adding on to a previous six month delay.

Intel 7nm CPUs are Delayed

So what’s Intel going to do now? Work with what they have it seems. They’ll push their 10nm Tiger Lake mobile and Ice Lake-SP enterprise hardware in late 2020. Their Alder Lake-S won’t arrive until late 2021 though. However, they’re still on track for their 11th Gen Rocket Lake 14nm processors, which will see them finally add PCIe Gen 4.0, for real this time, not just “support”.

What Intel Had to Say

“Intel is accelerating its transition to 10 nm products this year with increasing volumes and strong demand for an expanding line up. This includes a growing portfolio of 10 nm-based Intel Core processors with “Tiger Lake” launching soon, and the first 10 nm-based server CPU “Ice Lake,” which remains planned for the end of this year. In the second half of 2021, Intel expects to deliver a new line of client CPU’s (code-named “Alder Lake”), which will include its first 10 nm-based desktop CPU, and a new 10 nm-based server CPU (code-named “Sapphire Rapids”). The company’s 7 nm-based CPU product timing is shifting approximately six months relative to prior expectations. The primary driver is the yield of Intel’s 7 nm process, which based on recent data, is now trending approximately twelve months behind the company’s internal target.” – Intel

Thoughts

Intel may be losing a few battles, but they’re FAR from out of the race. They still lead in gaming performance on the consumer side. They still dominate server markets, and their mobile market is strong too. However, we could do with something a little more exciting from them, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see.