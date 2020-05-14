Intel Alder Lake-S Details Revealed!

It seems rather ridiculous that news should be leaking surrounding the Intel Alder Lake-S platform. Specifically, because Comet Lake-S isn’t out yet (well, it will be by the end of this month) and even their next-next-gen platform Tiger Lake-S isn’t expected until late 2020 (possibly early 2021).

In a report via Videocardz, however, images have leaked online claiming to be from an Alder Lake-S CPU sample or, at the very least, some of the code appertaining to its design!

Intel Alder Lake-S

So, what can be determined from these images? Well, firstly we’d advise that you take this all with a grain of salt. While it is certainly interesting, there’s every possibility that the community may be putting 2 and 2 together here and coming up with 5. In brief, however, there does appear to be three main key points that can be gleaned from this information.

Firstly, that Alder Lake-S will 100% support PCIe 4.0. A feature that’s not expected with Comet Lake-S and something only really first anticipated with Tiger Lake-S. Secondly, that the CPUs will be transitioning to a new socket design (LGA1700). So new motherboards are on the way (surprise surprise!)/. This does, however, tie into the third (and possibly most major) point. Namely, that DDR5 memory will likely be introduced on this platform!

What Do We Think?

The introduction of DDR5 RAM is literally on the horizon (if you squint your eyes) and based on the expected release date of Tiger Lake-S, it would make some sense to see this as the main transition point. With this also representing Intel’s first major architecture transition for quite some time, exciting things are coming.

For now though, let’s get Comet Lake-S and Tiger Lake-S out of the way and, in regards to the former, be sure to check out our website and social media for all the news when the review NDA’s break!

