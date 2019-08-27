Intel – ‘AMD Did Great With Ryzen 3000 But We’re Still Better’

Since the release of the 1st-generation AMD Ryzen processors back in 2017, Team Red has really given Intel something to think about. With market share figures starting to lean rather significantly back towards AMD the release of the 3rd-generation Ryzen 3000 processors has really started to cement AMD as a legitimate high-end alternative for (arguably) the first time in nearly 15 years.

It seems, however, that in a report via TechPowerUp, Intel is willing to put praise on AMD for their Ryzen 3000 series. Not without, however, a small caveat on their own part.

Intel Praises AMD Ryzen 3000… With a Small Catch

Intel has said that AMD has done remarkably well with their Ryzen platform. Despite this, however, they still believe that in terms of the best gaming performance, they still have the advantage.

Speaking at Gamescom, Intel has said:

“A year ago when we introduced the i9 9900K, it was dubbed the fastest gaming CPU in the world. And I can honestly say nothing’s changed. It’s still the fastest gaming CPU in the world. I think you’ve heard a lot of press from the competition recently. But when we go out and actually do the real-world testing, not the synthetic benchmarks, but doing real-world testing of how these games perform on our platform, we stack the 9900K against the Ryzen 9 3900X. They’re running a 12-core part and we’re running an eight-core. I’ll be very honest, very blunt, say, hey, they’ve done a great job closing the gap, but we still have the highest performing CPUs in the industry for gaming, and we’re going to maintain that edge.”

What Do We Think?

Intel has definitely been on the offensive this Gamescom and, quite frankly, should be. As we said earlier, Ryzen is proving to be very popular with both consumers and manufacturers. So much so that market shares figures indicate that AMD is likely set to have at least a 35-40% market share before the end of this year.

Yes, the Intel i9 9900k might have (depending on whose figures you believe) the overall gaming edge. The fact is, however, that the higher-end AMD Ryzen processors really stand out as a (worst case scenario) nearly as good and much less expensive alternative.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!