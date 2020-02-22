Intel Comet Lake-S CPU’s Get Listed by Online Retailer

All going well, we expect that Intel will release their new Comet Lake-S processors at some point within the next 4-8 weeks. It seems, however, that one online retailer has decided to get a little ahead of the schedule.

Following a post by Twitter user momomo_us, it has been found that a Czech/Slovakian retailer has started listing Comet Lake-S processors for sale on their website. Is the release just around the corner? Well, let’s just say that we know a good deal about what’s coming!

Intel Comet Lake-S

While there is no mention of the Core i7 or Core i9 processors, we are given a pretty comprehensive list of the upcoming i3 and i5 releases. In addition to that, however, we also know (roughly speaking) how much they are going to retail for.

So, how much do they cost? Well, you can check out the prices below! A little pinch of salt is required though as these figures will not represent end-retail.

What Do We Think?

Firstly, it should be noted that these prices do not include VAT. So in terms of a UK release of the i5-10600, we can probably expect an end retail price in the region of around £260-£280. That is, of course, also presuming that this pricing (which may just have been a placeholder) was accurate.

The main crux of this is, however, that with a retailer listing them online (which has since to my knowledge been removed) it seems that the official release is literally just around the corner! Fingered crossed for something before the end of March!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the new Intel Comet Lake-S processors? – Let us know in the comments!