Intel Comet Lake-S May Be Delayed Until June?

Now, if you were to ask us when we thought Intel was going to release their 10th-gen Comet Lake-S processors, we’d probably answer within the next 4-8 weeks. Based on the amount of news (and leaks) surrounding them, it seems almost certain that they’re ready, we’re simply just waiting for Intel to ‘rubber stamp’ the launch date.

In a report via TechSpot, however, rumors are suggesting something pretty significant. Namely, that Intel may be forced to (or are at least considering) a delay in the launch of the Comet Lake-S platform. Specifically, until late June!

Intel 10th-Gen Comet Lake-S Processors

Based on this date, it would suggest that (if true) Intel may be delaying (or considering delaying) the launch of the desktop Comet Lake-S processors for around 2-3 months. Why is this believed? Well, a slide (reportedly coming from an Intel Core i5-10400 sample) shows an embargo date of April 13th to June 26th.

While April 13th sounds like around the time we would’ve expected the launch, the fact that Intel has (seemingly) opened the doors to it possibly releasing at anything up to the 26th of June shows that, at least in theory, this new CPU range may be delayed quite significantly!

What Do We Think?

Firstly, we should note that it wouldn’t take anything more than MSPaint to easily fake this embargo date. The growing feeling, however, is that Intel may have applied the date over the growing concerns surrounding the Coronavirus epidemic and how this could impact launches, company operations, distribution or events.

While some are citing that the delay may be to ensure that motherboard partners are ready, we’re not so convinced. Everything we’ve heard to date suggests that motherboard manufacturers are more than ready. In fact, the only issue is that some of the higher-tier Intel CPUs may require over 300 watts of power. Something that Intel themselves are reportedly unhappy about and are trying to fix!

So, will they see a delay? Well, while we suggest taking this all with a hefty pinch of salt, we’re not going to say it’s entirely impossible either! We will, of course, keep you posted!

What do you think? What do you think of these rumors? Do you think Intel is going to delay Comet Lake-S? If so, how significant do you think this could be? – Let us know in the comments!