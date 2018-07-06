Intel Confirms 9000-Series Coffee Lake S CPUs Coming Soon

What is Old Is New Again

Intel has quietly confirmed that the next-generation 9000 series CPUs are arriving soon. The news comes directly from one of Intel’s microcode update documents (via VideoCardz), listing the upcoming processors.

However, despite the fact that these will carry the 9000 series name, these are technically barely truly “next-generation”. In fact, they are still using the same Coffee Lake S architecture, which is probably why it is still categorized under 8th generation in the documentation.

What New SKUs Are Coming?

These new CPUs include the Core i5-9600(K), Core i5-9500(T), Core i5-9400, Core i3-9100 and Core i3-9000 SKUs. The early rumoured i7-9700K by other sites is nowhere to be found. Although judging by the naming scheme, that might not be too far fetched.

The i5-9600K, i5-9600, i5-9500, and i5-9400 are all six-core processors. With the i5-9600K operating at 3.7GHz with a max turbo of 4.5GHz at a 95W TDP. In comparison, the current i5-8600K is also a 6C/6T CPU, but has a 3.6GHz base clock and 4.3GHz max turbo at 95W TDP.

The other three are 65W CPUs. The i3-9000 and i3-9100 CPUs on the other hand are both quad-core processors.

There is also a six-core i5-9400T CPU with a 35W TDP with a lower core frequency of just 1.8GHz and a max turbo frequency of 3.4GHz.